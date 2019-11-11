JOBS ALERT: Martin Reddin commercial building contractors now hiring in Portlaoise

Martin Reddin Ltd, a leading commercial building contractor based in Portlaoise, is hiring for a number of jobs.

Due to their continued expansion and upcoming new projects, they currently have the following positions available:

Senior Quantity Surveyor

Junior Quantity Surveyor

They are now seeking applications for both roles.

To apply for either of the above positions, forward your CV to mreddin@martinreddin.ie.