Calls to move public toilet to Bagenalstown train station due to lack of facilities
The public toilet in Bagenalstown (Picture: Pat Moore)
Calls have been made to move the public toilet in Bagenalstown to the train station due to the lack of toilet facilities at the stop.
Cllr Willie Quinn was speaking at the November meeting of the Municipal District.
He said: "The toilet in Bagenalstown has a 20 year lease. When is it finished? We could move it up to the train station.
"It would make sense and let Irish Rail pay for it."
