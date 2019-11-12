Carlow Rohingya call on Ireland to support Gambia to bring Myanmar military to justice

Rohingya in Carlow are calling on the Government of Ireland to support Gambia which has filed a case against Myanmar military at the International Court of Justice for the "gravest crimes committed against the Rohingya community in Myanmar".

Canada also shows its support to Gambia to bring the military to account for the use of rape as weapon of war during the genocide which expelled over 754,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, burned down over 390 villages, killed 15,000 to 36,000 Rohingya and thousands of women and girls raped since August 2017.

In a statement to Carlow Live, the Carlow Rohingya community said: "The genocide and the lack of accountability haunt the members of the community in Carlow who have seen their relatives and friends killed and raped during the campaign of genocide."