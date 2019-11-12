Irish Rail apologise to passengers left waiting in Carlow for two hours after breakdown

Irish Rail has apologised to passengers left waiting in Carlow for two hours after a breakdown near Bagenalstown station on Monday.

An engineering train suffered a mechanical fault in the vicinity of Bagenalstown and a decision was made to detrain customers from the 10:15 Heuston Waterford at Bagenalstown.

In a statement to Carlow Live, Irish Rail said this was "so the train they were on could be used to haul the machine out of the way".

They added: "Unfortunately it was not as easy as anticipated to hook up the machine and the decision was then taken to arrange bus transfers.

"Buses then were sourced for the customers at Bagenalstown to bring them onward. The delay to that service was in the region of two hours.

"The 11:00hrs Waterford Heuston was delayed at Kilkenny for 90mins and the 13:05hrs Waterford Heuston operated as a bus transfer.

"Iarnród Éireann apologises for the inconvenience caused."