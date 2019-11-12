Carlow Gardaí arrest male acting suspiciously and find 50 ecstasy tablets worth €500

Carlow Gardaí arrested a male acting suspiciously recently and found 50 ecstasy tablets worth €500.

At approximately 1am on Sunday, November 10, members of Carlow Gardaí arrested two males acting suspiciously on Tullow Street.

They were conveyed to Carlow Garda Station for the purpose of a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

One of the males was found to be in possession of 50 ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of €500.

Prosecution to follow.