Carlow soccer club investigating allegation that a player was subjected to racist abuse

Hanover Harps has confirmed that it is currently investigating an allegation that one of their players was subjected to racist abuse whilst playing a match over the weekend.

In a statement, the committee said: "We as a club are treating this allegation with the highest level of seriousness. We are in the process of gathering as much information as we can from [Sunday's] incident, so please respect that we cannot comment any further at this time.

"Thank you for your understanding."