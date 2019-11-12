Carlow soccer club investigating allegation that a player was subjected to racist abuse
'We as a club are treating this allegation with the highest level of seriousness...'
File photo
Hanover Harps has confirmed that it is currently investigating an allegation that one of their players was subjected to racist abuse whilst playing a match over the weekend.
In a statement, the committee said: "We as a club are treating this allegation with the highest level of seriousness. We are in the process of gathering as much information as we can from [Sunday's] incident, so please respect that we cannot comment any further at this time.
"Thank you for your understanding."
