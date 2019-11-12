Would you take it on? Fixer-upper bungalow in Carlow to be auctioned for almost €100,000

Would you take it on? A fixer-upper bungalow in Carlow is to be auctioned for €98,500.

The extended four-bed detached bungalow is on a half acre site approximately 2km from Hacketstown, in a very scenic area.

Whilst in need of modernisation, there is great scope to restore this property to its former state.

Although the trees to the front were cut back, there is a glorious view of the Wicklow Mountains to be had.

For Sale by Public Auction

Auction Location: Kilashee House Hotel, Kilcullen Road, Naas, Co. Kildare

Auction Date & Time: Wednesday, 11 December at 3:00 PM