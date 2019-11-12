Council to write to Greta Thunberg asking her to give a climate talk in Carlow next year

Carlow County Council is to write to climate change activist and 16-year-old Swede, Greta Thunberg, asking her to give a climate talk in Carlow next year.

Cllr Fintan Phelan raised the matter at the full meeting of Carlow County Council on Monday.

He called on the Cathaoirleach, Cllr John Pender, to write to Greta asking her to come to an event in Carlow to speak in 2020.

"It was John Tyndall who discovered the science behind global warming and I propose you write to Greta Thunberg and invite her to talk at an event next year for the bicentenary of the birth of John Tyndall."

The proposal was agreed by members.