Dooley Motors Carlow to host a panel discussion with motoring experts

Dooley Motors Carlow will host a panel discussion with motoring experts Geraldine Herbert, founder and editor of www.wheelsforwomen.ie and Tom Cullen, Director SIMI with MC, Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, KCLR.

The panel will discuss the impact of the latest digital technology and green trends on the design, ownership, cost and use of cars in the future in Ireland.

Topics will include: electric cars, autonomous driving, connected cars, car ownership and usage trends, technology safety aids, car architecture and design and much more.

Attending guests will have the opportunity to put questions to the panel and gain an understanding about the issues that will affect car purchasing decisions over the coming years.

"With such rapid changes taking place in the motoring market we find that customers are often overwhelmed and unsure about the implications of the changes when considering buying a car.

"We felt it would be good for our customers to hear from independent experts who can advise about the latest developments and what it will mean for customers," said Rowena Dooley, Dealer Principal at Dooley Motors

This event is part of Dooley Motors 'Future of Motoring' Open Week and will take place from 6:30pm until 8pm on Thursday November 14.

The event is free of charge but places must be reserved either by booking online here or by calling Ber at Dooley Motors at (059) 9131665.