Two units in Shamrock Business Park to go on sale for a combined half a million euro

Two units in Shamrock Business Park to go on sale in a public auction for a combined half a million euro.

Unit 1 Shamrock Business Park is going under the hammer for €250,000.

The anchor in this business park is Doyles of the Shamrock with their vast array of household goods, tools, garden equipment etc. which gives a leg up to associated businesses in the entire park.

Extending to 5,000sq.ft this fine unit is currently sub-divided with the principal tenant retaining storage to the rear, sub-letting one section to Johnson Mooney & O' Brien and the Laser Clinic.

The current rent stands at €1,722 per month including VAT and the lease is held on a casual basis.

This steel frame unit is in good condition with part block part cladded walls, double skin cladded roof.

Unit 4 Shamrock Business Park is also going under the hammer for €250,000.

This unit extends to 7,160sq.ft and is currently leased (who in turn have sub-let a portion of the premises).

The current lease stands at €1,537 per month including VAT. This is a short term lease and intending purchasers may opt for vacant possession.

This steel frame unit is in good condition with part block part cladded walls, double skin cladded roof.

Internally, the property has been sub-divided with general storage area, several offices, w.c., mezzanine floor.

** FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION **

11th December 2019 at 3 PM

The Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare