'The road markings just stop,' calls for paint to be put down on busy road in Carlow

"The road markings just stop," said Cllr Fergal Browne as he called for paint to be put down on the road at Ballyvergal, passed MSD in Carlow.

He raised the matter at a recent full meeting of Carlow County Council.

"There must be a bit of additional paint somewhere. The road markings just stop and it is quite dangerous," he said.

Cllr Browne called for that "missing part of the road markings to be done as soon as possible".

Council officials said they would look at the section of road and get new markings.