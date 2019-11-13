Nine people arrested after ten searches as part of major Garda operation in Carlow

A day of action was conducted in the Carlow District on Wednesday targeting recently committed local crime and drug offences.

The operation was led by the Carlow Detective Unit and assisted by the Community Policing Unit, Roads Policing Unit and the Regular Units.

A total of nine people were arrested, ten searches were conducted and twenty high visibility checkpoints were conducted aimed at disrupting travelling criminals.

Eight people were charged with various offences and will appear in court in the coming weeks.

The searches culminated in the seizure of €600 worth of cannabis herb and smaller quantities of assorted drugs.

A crime prevention stand was set up by the Community Policing Unit in Carlow District Credit Union with the focus being on An Garda Síochána's Winter Burglary campaign as well as as fraud/bogus callers.