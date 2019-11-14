Almost 60 complaints from general public about abandoned cars in Carlow this year

The abandoned cars issue is persisting in Carlow with 57 cases so far this year, according to the latest figures.

During May and June there were fourteen cases of abandoned cars being investigated by Carlow County Council bringing the total to 41 at that time of the year.

While up to the end of August, there had been 46 incidents of abandoned cars in Carlow but this had risen to 49 as of September.

The latest figures up to October now reveal that there have been 57 complaints from the general public.

A total of 45 of these cases have been resolved with a further 12 active.