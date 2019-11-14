Vacant Carlow home up for sale AGAIN in auction with thousands knocked off guide price

A vacant Carlow home - which previously failed to secure any bids - is up for sale again as part of BidX1's latest online auction on December 4.

The property (pictured above) is at 14 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town and is a semi-detached three-bedroom house.

It previously had a guide price of €170,000 but is now going for €145,000.

The house is a vacant possession and is approximately 1,097 sq.ft.