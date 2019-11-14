Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has raised over €100,000 for Crumlin children's hospital

Over €100,000 has been raised for Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin this year through two tractor runs and a raffle to win a Massey Ferguson 135.

Carlow to Cork Tractor Club will present the cheque to a representative from the hospital on Saturday, before announcing the winner of the Massey Ferguson.

The club will raffle their tractor this Saturday night, November 16 in Jimmy D's pub in Bagenalstown.

A video by the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club - who are raffling the "vintage" Massey Ferguson tractor - went viral earlier this year.

The group said they were "going all out" in 2019 to raise funds for the care of Ireland's sick children and they didn't disappoint.

The viral video follows Seamus O'Gorman as he buys a ticket in Kearney's in Fenagh for the raffle and dreams of winning the top prize.

Watch the video below:

This year, they are holding a huge raffle, with an iconic vintage Massey 135 tractor up for grabs as first prize.

The tractor is in "top-quality condition and it is a rarity".

The Carlow to Cork tractor club was established in 2005 with the aim of preserving vintage tractors while raising funds for the Crumlin hospital and to promote safety on vintage machinery.