Pollerton Text Alert holding a new member enrolment night in Askea Parish Centre

Pollerton Text Alert are having a membership renewal and new member enrolment night in Askea Parish Centre on Monday, November 18 from 7pm to 9pm.

Enrolment forms will be available on the night for new members.

It is for anyone living in the Pollerton area of Carlow, and the cost is €10 per year.

Text alert is a tool used by the Community Policing Unit in Carlow to inform members of text alert groups to be aware and alert of incidents which are happening in and around the community.

Organisers say they are also currently in the process of getting signs for the area which covers estates and main roads from Pollerton Little, Pollerton Big and Pollerton.