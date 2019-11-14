ALERT: Major road in Carlow to be closed for four hours on Monday for water works
Be advised!
ALERT
Bridge Street in Graiguecullen will be closed from the traffic lights at the junction of R430 and Chapel Street and Chaff Street to Graiguecullen Bridge on Monday, November 18 between the hours of 7pm and 11pm.
The road closure is in order to facilitate essential maintenance works by the Water Services department of Carlow County Council.
Traffic diversions will be in place.
