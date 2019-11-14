Planning decision looming for proposed funeral home at vacant retail unit in Carlow

A planning decision is looming for a proposed funeral home at a vacant retail unit on Shamrock Square after an application was lodged in recent month.

The application has been made for a proposed "change of use" of the existing retail unit to a funeral home and proposed alterations to elevations at A-Z House, Barrack Street, Carlow.

The applicant is Carpenter Bros. Ltd.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on November 18, according to the Council's website.