Planning decision looming for proposed funeral home at vacant retail unit in Carlow
A decision is due on November 18
An aerial view of the unit (inside the black lines) on Shamrock Square, Carlow Town
A planning decision is looming for a proposed funeral home at a vacant retail unit on Shamrock Square after an application was lodged in recent month.
Read also: Vacant retail unit on Shamrock Square goes 'sale agreed' with planning lodged for funeral home
The application has been made for a proposed "change of use" of the existing retail unit to a funeral home and proposed alterations to elevations at A-Z House, Barrack Street, Carlow.
The applicant is Carpenter Bros. Ltd.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on November 18, according to the Council's website.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on