Council tenders contract for new car park and guarded walking surface at Borris Viaduct

Carlow County Council has tendered a contract for the construction of new car park and a guarded walking surface at Borris Viaduct.

The works include the construction of a new embanked path to the viaduct, new stepped access, a new car park together with a new entrance on to the public road.

The existing surface on the viaduct will be removed and a new walking surface incorporating waterproofing and drainage along with pedestrian guarding is also to be constructed.

All associated site services, boundary fencing, drainage and signage is also included in the contract.

Bidders have until December 4 to make their application.