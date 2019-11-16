'It's a nightmare to navigate,' Carlow councillor hits out over local authority website
Do you agree?
File photo
"It's a nightmare to navigate," Cllr Andrea Dalton said as she hit out over the quality of the local authority website.
She was speaking at the November full meeting of Carlow County Council when she asked if there were any plans for "revamping the website to make it more user friendly".
Cllr Dalton also wanted more information available on the site.
What do you think? Check out the site by clicking here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on