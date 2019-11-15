WARNING: Crash on major Carlow road with reports of icy conditions around the county

Motorists be advised! There are reports of icy conditions on Carlow roads after temperatures plummeted overnight.

Icy conditions have been reported on the N80 between Portlaoise and Carlow Town, with Gardaí dealing with a collision on this route.

There is a collision on the N80 approximately 4km outside Stradbally on the Carlow side. Gardaí are on scene and traffic is slowing on approach. Road conditions are very slippery on this route, so slow down.

According to www.carlowweather.com, many roads are below 0C and parts of the N81 and N7 are below -2c so take out there.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly added: "Reports of icy road conditions on the Tullow-Rathoe road already."