Three puppies located by Gardaí in Carlow Town as temperatures plummeted
They saved their lives!
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Three puppies (pictured above) were located by Gardaí in Carlow Town on Thursday night.
Members of Unit B in Carlow Garda Station are currently caring for them they would love to find the owner(s) or find them a home.
Please contact Gardaí if you have any information on (059) 913 1505.
These 3 puppies we're located in Carlow Town tonight. Members of Unit B in Carlow Garda Station are currently caring for them & we would love to find the owner(s) /find them a home!— CarlowGardai (@CarlowGardai) November 15, 2019
Please contact us if you have any information on (059)9131505@gardainfo pic.twitter.com/J9TectAdYs
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on