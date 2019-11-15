Three puppies located by Gardaí in Carlow Town as temperatures plummeted

They saved their lives!

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Three puppies (pictured above) were located by Gardaí in Carlow Town on Thursday night.

Members of Unit B in Carlow Garda Station are currently caring for them they would love to find the owner(s) or find them a home.

Please contact Gardaí if you have any information on (059) 913 1505.