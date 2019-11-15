Council criticised for not including domestic violence statistics in monthly reports

Carlow County Council have been criticised for not including the statistics on domestic violence in the county in monthly reports to members.

At each Council meeting the chief executive of the local authority, Kathleen Holohan, prepares a report that updates the elected representatives on local issues from roads to homelessness.

At the November full meeting of the Council, Cllr Wallace was critical of the lack of information on those from Carlow who use the Amber Women's Refuge in Kilkenny.

She said: "Until Carlow gets its own refuge, women and children fleeing violence in the home have to travel to Kilkenny's women's refuge yet the chief executive has never included these statistics in her report.

"We should be fighting the stigma surrounding domestic violence, having honest conversations about how prevalent it is in Ireland and encouraging those suffering in silence to speak up.

"1 in 5 women in Ireland have been abused by a current or former partner and every month Carlow court is clogged with safety orders. The Council should be helping lead the charge here instead of resting on their laurels."

Housing Officer for the Council, Josephine Kavanagh, said they would include the figures in next month's monthly report.

The Carlow Women's Refuge Campaign Group has organised a rally on Saturday, December 14 at 2pm by the fountain on Potato Market.

Fr Peter McVerry will be speaking alongside a number of local speakers and live music.