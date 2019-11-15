Programme for Carlow's Festive Family Experience launched with over 80 events organised

Carlow has announced its Christmas programme for "County Carlow - A Festive Family Experience 2019" which runs from November 23 to December 24.

It includes all the usual events that locals and visitors have grown to expect with some new activities planned for 2019.

From the arrival of Santa Claus and turning on the lights on November 23 at 5pm to magical concerts, winter markets, candlelight walks, jingle bell jogs and toe-tapping Abba there is something for all the family spread across over 80 individual events.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said: "Christmas is all about community and the coming together of people to share experiences and County Carlow has so much to offer people of all ages during the festive period and we are delighted to once again support our business community and community groups in putting together County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience.

"It is my belief that County Carlow provides its residents and visitors with an authentic experience with everything from events in Big Houses such as Lisnavagh Christmas Market, Santa Experiences in the award winning Arboretum, Retail Experiences in our Towns & Villages supporting thousands of local jobs, amazing culture in the form of choirs and crafts which is waiting for us all to experience during Christmas 2019."

Launching the programme, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr John Pender, said: We in Carlow County Council are delighted to support the communities of County Carlow during the festive period and I am delighted to launch this programme and in particular I would like to compliment the community groups who are hosting a variety of magical events for all during 2019.

"I look forward to everybody attending the kick off event in our County Town where Mayor Dalton will light the Christmas Lights and I would encourage all to support our local business community in the run up to Christmas.

"We understand that Christmas is an important time for families and wish everybody a safe, happy and healthy Christmas."

For further information log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or facebook on https://www.facebook.com/CarlowChristmas or by calling 059 912 9783