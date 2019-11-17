UPDATED: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow low temperature warning for Carlow
Be advised!
WARNING
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature warning for several including Carlow.
It will be very cold Sunday night with minimum air temperatures ranging from -2 to -4 degrees Celsius.
Widespread severe frost with the risk of icy patches.
The warning is valid from Sunday, November 17 at 8pm until Monday, November 18 at 9am.
Weather Alert. Level Yellow. Low temperature/ Ice. Valid 8pm Sunday to 9am Monday.https://t.co/ozrQHtGpc1 pic.twitter.com/PZt1M9a2MA— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 17, 2019
