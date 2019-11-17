Revealed: Carlow punter pockets four-figure sum after bet of just €9 on horse racing

A Carlow punter is celebrating after a nail-biting afternoon on the horses saw them pocket a four-figure sum from an investment totalling less than a tenner.

The anonymous customer struck a €0.30 each-way Lucky 15 bet in a local BoyleSports shop picking two horses at Fontwell and two at Cheltenham from Sunday’s horse racing action.

The coup was nearly scuppered from the outset but One Of Us (6/1) won by the narrow margin of a neck in the 2.40 at Fontwell to get the ball rolling.

There was then another very close call after a thrilling finish in the 3.00 at Cheltenham, but 18/1 selection Harambe somehow got the better of several rivals to steal the win on the line.

With two nail-biters falling in their favour, the punter then watched as Kenny George (11/2) and 16/1 shot Israel Champ won at Fontwell and Cheltenham respectively to complete the stunning run.

That allowed them to exchange their betslip for a cool €6,574.19 all from a stake of just €9.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Our Carlow customer certainly picked out their Sunday best when pouring over the form and fair play to them on a stunning set of selections.

"Christmas shopping season is under way and we hope their win makes things a little easier."