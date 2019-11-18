Tributes paid to Mary Smyth - founding member of Éist Cancer Support - who has died

Tributes have been paid to Mary Smyth - a founding member of Éist Cancer Support in Carlow - who has passed away.

Maary of Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, Carlow passed away on November 16 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, pre-deceased by her parents Tim and Brigid.

Mary beloved wife of Jim and much loved mother of Colin, Laura, Barry & Sinead. Deeply regretted by her sisters Ann, Phyllis, Dinah, Bríd, Celine & Geraldine, brothers Christy & Tadhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive in St Lazarian's Church, Leighlinbridge at 11am for Celebration of Mary's Life.

Cremation on Tuesday, November 19 at 10.30am in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Éist Cancer Support, Carlow.

In a statement on Facebook, Éist Cancer Support in Carlow said: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our dear friend Mary Smyth.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to Mary's husband Jim and children Colin, Laura, Barry & Sinead. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of her family and friends at this time. May Mary Rest in Peace."

One person on social media posted that Mary had left a "great legacy".

As a mark of respect to Mary, founder member and Director of the Éist Cancer Support Centre in Carlow, the AGM scheduled for Tuesday, November 19 has been cancelled.