Safety audit completed on busy junction in Carlow and funding sought for 'ghost island'

A safety audit has been completed and funding has also been sought for a "ghost island" at Kane's Cross.

Cllr Fergal Browne confirmed the news to Carlow Live and said: "The road safety audit has been completed and funding applied for a ghost island and safety works in 2020."

Cllr Browne had begun the calls for funding to be allocated to carry out works at the junction on the N80 near Tinyrland.

He raised the matter at the full meeting of Carlow County Council in November.

He said the junction - which is just up from the McDonalds and the M9 motorway - is "so busy".