Revealed: Carlow homes going under the hammer again with €50,000 knocked off price

Two Carlow homes are to go under the hammer AGAIN as part of BidX1's latest online auction on December 4.

The first property up for sale (pictured above) is at 36 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town and is a semi-detached three-bedroom house with a new guide price of €110,000 - the house had previously been offered for €160,000.

It extends to approximately 1,108 sq.ft and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,600 per annum.

A second property at 45 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town (pictured below) is to go up for sale with a guide price of €110,000 and this house also had previously been offered for €160,000.

The house is an end of terrace three-bedroom house extending to approximately 1,108 sq.ft. It is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,000 per annum.