'New works seem to be causing more issues,' bridge in Tullow hit AGAIN at new crossing

The bridge in Tullow has been hit again leaving large stones on the new pedestrian walkway.

The issue was first highlighted by Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com.

He said: "Sadly the bridge in Tullow has been hit again [Monday] morning!

"Thankfully no-one was standing waiting at the pedestrian crossing on this occasion, as you can see from photos large stones ended up on the walk way. The new works seem to be causing more issues than they solved!"

Cllr Will Paton has said that Council staff have been alerted and are on the way.

Check out the pictures below: