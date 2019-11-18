Councillor took tumble and appeals to Aldi for CCTV of 'funniest fall since RTÉ ice man'

A Carlow councillor took a tumble outside the Aldi in Tullow and has appealed to the retailer for CCTV footage of the "funniest fall since RTÉ ice man".

Cllr Brian O'Donoghue took to Twitter and issued the appeal to Aldi Ireland, he asked: "Would there be any chance of getting some CCTV footage from outside your place in Tullow?

"I embarrassingly went to wave to a car only to miss the kerb and enter into what I’m sure will be the funniest fall since RTÉ Ice man."

Aldi Ireland responded too, check out their interactions below: