PICTURE: Gardaí detect driver on the M9 travelling at 173km/h during minus temperatures
Thomastown Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling at 173km/h on the M9 in Paulstown on Monday morning while outside temperature was at -1 Celsius.
Gardaí said: "It is the responsibility of all drivers to drive within the speed limit while also being conscious of prevailing road conditions and reducing your speed appropriately. Expect the unexpected."
