PICTURE: Gardaí detect driver on the M9 travelling at 173km/h during minus temperatures

A shocking speed 

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Thomastown Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling at 173km/h on the M9 in Paulstown on Monday morning while outside temperature was at -1 Celsius.

Read also: Gardaí investigate after window of a vehicle smashed at car park in south Carlow

Gardaí said: "It is the responsibility of all drivers to drive within the speed limit while also being conscious of prevailing road conditions and reducing your speed appropriately. Expect the unexpected."