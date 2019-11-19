'Carlow needs a car diet,' local cycling campaign take on car ownership in the town

"Carlow needs a car diet," says a local cycling campaign who are taking on car ownership in the town.

The Carlow Cycling Campaign have compared car ownership in Carlow Town and Graiguecullen and they compared both areas to similar sized towns with cycle campaigns.

"Carlow needs a car diet," they added.

They also hit out at cycling infrastructure and said: "Why do you need a car to go in and out of Graiguecullen? Because the bridge has two car lanes, and other forms of transport are an afterthought. Even walking."

Carlow? More like Car Loads.

