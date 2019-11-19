APPEAL: Carlow Live readers! Have you seen Senegal parrot, Mango, in the Dolmen County?

A Carlow Live reader has been in touch asking people to keep an eye out for their Senegal parrot after the pet went missing on Friday, November 15 from their home in Castledermot.

Her name is Mango and she is green with a yellow chest. She's only about eight months old and won't last much longer in the cold weather.

The owner says she will give a reward to anyone that can help get the parrot home.

If you have any information, please email news@carlowlive.ie or reach out to us on Facebook.