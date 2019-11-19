PICTURE: Resident of Green Road estate shares picture of car abandoned on footpath

A resident of Green Road estate has shared a picture with Carlow Live of a car abandoned on a public footpath in the estate to highlight the issues locals face every day.

The local said: "Most of the car is up on the path, this slip of road has a single yellow line on the edge of the green area so there is no need for this car to be blocking the path.

"This just highlights that it is impossible to get the message across to the students to keep paths clear and park appropriately."

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning to IT Carlow students and visitors over Green Road parking concerns.