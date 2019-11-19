Garda seizure of €29,000 worth of suspected cocaine took place at a property in Myshall

A Garda seizure of €29,000 worth of suspected cocaine last week took place at a property in Myshall.

The planned search of a house in Myshall was conducted on the evening of Wednesday, November 13.

A large amount of what is suspected to be cocaine and other drugs paraphernalia were found.

The drugs are worth almost €29,000, Gardaí have said.

Further to a day of action by Carlow Gardaí targeting local crime and drug offences, the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Carlow District Detective Unit and the Dog Unit, searched the premises in Carlow under warrant.

One male was arrested in the operation and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.