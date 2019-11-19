Industrial units in Tullow going up for public auction for almost half a million euro

Six industrial units in Tullow are going up for public auction for €480,000.

Extending to a total area of 20,000 sq.ft. - the six units, (two end double units, four single middle units) are of modern steel frame construction with insulated cladding and represent an "excellent opportunity" for an investor/owner occupier to acquire a substantial building at well below build cost.

Lough Phelim is located just outside Tullow, on the Carlow road and is part of a small unfinished industrial estate.

With a limited amount of industrial space available for rent, these units will suit an investor or perhaps an owner occupier who needs part of the building and wishes to rent out the remainder to assist any mortgage.

Units 1, 2 and 3 are vacant, unit 4 is leased on a monthly basis, units 5 and 6 are vacant.

** FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION **

11th December 2019 at 3 PM

The Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare