'We cannot let them die,' hundreds of hens up for adoption as roadshow returns to Carlow

Did you miss the chance to adopt a rescue hen in Ballon last Saturday? Don’t despair, as here’s another eggs-citing opportunity!

This Sunday, November 24, LittleHill Animal Rescue will return to county Carlow with rescued hens for adoption – and this time they’re headed to Carlow Town.

The Kildare-based charity is urging compassionate people in the town and throughout the county to make space in their gardens for a few feathered ladies, so that they can be saved from the chop.

But why are these hens on death row? Commercial egg-laying hens are routinely slaughtered at about 15 months of age, when their laying drops slightly.

"Their productivity drops by a mere 10 to 15 percent at this young age," explained Susan Anderson, founder of LittleHill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

"This might mean that they lay five or six eggs a week, rather than seven, and they are no longer profitable for farmers to keep."

Therefore, Susan and her team rescue as many hens as possible from this unfortunate fate, so that they can experience long and happy lives with caring adoptive families.

Last weekend, LittleHill’s volunteers saved hundreds of hens from an egg farm, before transporting them to towns throughout the country, including Ballon in county Carlow, for people to adopt.

"As we didn’t have enough home offers, we had to leave about 200 little hopeful faces behind, looking out from the sheds as we drove away," said Susan.

"So, we are attempting to find homes for these remaining ladies, as we cannot let them die."

To offer a happy home to a few of these hopeful hens, Susan urges people to send a private message to the charity’s Facebook page, LittleHill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, stating the number of hens they would like to adopt and the collection town.

Those without a Facebook account can ask a friend or relative to make the booking on their behalf. An adoption fee of six euro per hen applies.

In addition to Carlow Town this Sunday, other nearby stops on the team’s “rescue roadshow” include Waterford city.