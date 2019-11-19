Revealed: Council has fifteen dangerous structure cases ongoing around the county
This is interesting...
One notice has been complied with by Carlow County Council carrying out the works
Carlow County Council has fifteen dangerous structure cases ongoing around the county, it has been revealed.
The figures are published in the chief executive's monthly report for October which also shows that the local authority have received five complaints this year from members of the public about dangerous structures.
There have been three notices issued with one notice complied with by Carlow County Council carrying out the works.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on