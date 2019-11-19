WATCH: Moment Carlow family who entered Massey Tractor Raffle found out they won
Amazing!
Great craic!
Check out the video below of the moment a Carlow family who entered the Massive Massey Tractor Raffle found out they had won the top prize...over the phone.
Over €100,000 has been raised for Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin this year through two tractor runs and a raffle to win a Massey Ferguson 135.
The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club presented the cheque to a representative from the hospital on Saturday, before announcing the winner of the Massey Ferguson.
The club raffled their tractor in Jimmy D's pub in Bagenalstown.
