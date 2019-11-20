Old Penneys site in Carlow Town to be given a facelift with new planning application

The old Penneys site in Carlow Town is to be given a facelift with a new planning application, it has been revealed.

Plans for a €70m development of the Hanover site were described as "dead in the water" at a February meeting of Carlow County Council.

Planning for the 200,000 sq.m shopping development in the centre of the town was granted an extension in 2016 to Donnybrook Property Investments Limited.

The extension of the planning expires on November 13 in 2021.

The planning permission was first granted in 2008 by Carlow's local authority but the development never got underway as the recession hit the entire country shortly after.

Penneys owner, Primark, is now applying to Carlow County Council for planning permission to give the site a facelift instead.

The company had been located on the site - and was due to be the anchor tenant of the major development - but the franchise is currently in the nearby Carlow Shopping Centre.

In a statement, Penneys said: "Penneys can confirm that it intends to redevelop its original store in Carlow as a standalone unit and has embarked on the planning process for the site.

"The redeveloped store will be 27,900 sq. ft in retail space, and will bring an enhanced, innovative experience to our customers in Carlow. We expect the store will open in Primark’s FY 20/21."