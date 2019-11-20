'The Naked Chefs': Paulie Ward and Sean O'Brien to do cooking demo fundraiser

'The Naked Chefs': Paulie Ward and Sean O'Brien are to do a cooking demonstration fundraiser.

They're raising funds for the families of two children, Evie Delaney and Amira Rauf, with each of the babies facing their own very tough circumstances.

The Terminator and the Tullow Tank will be cooking up a storm at Carlow Town Hurling Club on Friday, November 22.

Tickets cost €15 and the demonstration starts at 8pm.

Why not spice up your Friday with the naked chefs?

Tickets can be bought at the club or contact Paul on 086 804 1820.