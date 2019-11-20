A fixer upper! Two-bed house in Bagenalstown on sale for under €100,000

Fancy a challenge? This two-bed house in Bagenalstown is on sale for €90,000.

The property is located on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown and within walking distance of all amenities and easy access to the M9 Motorway.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, guest WC, two bedrooms and family bathroom, garden to front of property and yard with shed to the rear.

This property would benefit from refurbishment, the ad states.

