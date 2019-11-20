Planning permission granted for proposed funeral home at vacant retail unit in Carlow

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

An aerial view of the unit (inside the black lines) on Shamrock Square, Carlow Town

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a proposed funeral home at a vacant retail unit on Shamrock Square. 

The application was made for a proposed "change of use" of the existing retail unit to a funeral home and proposed alterations to elevations at A-Z House, Barrack Street, Carlow.

The applicant is Carpenter Bros. Ltd.

Carlow County Council attached seventeen conditions to their decision. 