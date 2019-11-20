Planning permission granted for proposed funeral home at vacant retail unit in Carlow
An aerial view of the unit (inside the black lines) on Shamrock Square, Carlow Town
Conditional planning permission has been granted for a proposed funeral home at a vacant retail unit on Shamrock Square.
The application was made for a proposed "change of use" of the existing retail unit to a funeral home and proposed alterations to elevations at A-Z House, Barrack Street, Carlow.
The applicant is Carpenter Bros. Ltd.
Carlow County Council attached seventeen conditions to their decision.
