'David vs Goliath': St Mullins 10/1 to claim a shock Leinster final victory over Ballyhale

St Mullins are seeing increased support to land a stunning Leinster Club SHC title after they became just the second side from their county to reach a provincial final.

The Carlow side were the outsiders in Sunday’s semi-final clash with Laois champions Rathdowney-Errill, but just like they did against previous favourites Cuala, they prevailed by a point to set up the first Leinster Final clash in their history.

They are now 10/1 from 12/1 with BoyleSports to claim provincial honours, but current All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks comfortably booked their own spot in the final on Saturday and now lie in wait.

Leinster Senior Club Championship Final.

St. Mullins vs Ballyhale Shamrocks

O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Sunday, December 1st at 2.00pm. @Carlow_GAA — Naomh Moling (@NaomhMoling) November 19, 2019

Henry Shefflin’s side found the net in the first minute against St Martin’s at Nowlan Park and cruised to a 15-point victory, which saw their odds to win a tenth provincial title crumble from 1/5 into a red hot 1/33.

They have also been backed into 1/3 from 8/11 to retain their All-Ireland title, while St Mullins remain the 100/1 outsiders of the sides left standing.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "St Mullins have taken some scalps, but the odds say they will be huge underdogs again when they try to take down the All-Ireland champions and current odds-on favourites in the Leinster Final.

"They have been backed into 10/1 from 12/1 so their potential for a shock is being respected, but it’s Ballyhale who are being backed off the boards to go all the way."

All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship

1/3 Ballyhale Shamrocks

7/2 Ballygunner

15/2 St Thomas

20/1 Borris-Ileigh

25/1 Slaughtneil

100/1 St Mullins