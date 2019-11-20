'David vs Goliath': St Mullins 10/1 to claim a shock Leinster final victory over Ballyhale
Ballyhale backed into 1/3 from 8/11 for All-Ireland
Can they do it?
St Mullins are seeing increased support to land a stunning Leinster Club SHC title after they became just the second side from their county to reach a provincial final.
The Carlow side were the outsiders in Sunday’s semi-final clash with Laois champions Rathdowney-Errill, but just like they did against previous favourites Cuala, they prevailed by a point to set up the first Leinster Final clash in their history.
They are now 10/1 from 12/1 with BoyleSports to claim provincial honours, but current All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks comfortably booked their own spot in the final on Saturday and now lie in wait.
Leinster Senior Club Championship Final.— Naomh Moling (@NaomhMoling) November 19, 2019
St. Mullins vs Ballyhale Shamrocks
O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Sunday, December 1st at 2.00pm. @Carlow_GAA
Henry Shefflin’s side found the net in the first minute against St Martin’s at Nowlan Park and cruised to a 15-point victory, which saw their odds to win a tenth provincial title crumble from 1/5 into a red hot 1/33.
They have also been backed into 1/3 from 8/11 to retain their All-Ireland title, while St Mullins remain the 100/1 outsiders of the sides left standing.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "St Mullins have taken some scalps, but the odds say they will be huge underdogs again when they try to take down the All-Ireland champions and current odds-on favourites in the Leinster Final.
"They have been backed into 10/1 from 12/1 so their potential for a shock is being respected, but it’s Ballyhale who are being backed off the boards to go all the way."
All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship
1/3 Ballyhale Shamrocks
7/2 Ballygunner
15/2 St Thomas
20/1 Borris-Ileigh
25/1 Slaughtneil
100/1 St Mullins
