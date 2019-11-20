Warning as lights at drop off points for school bus in Rathvilly are out of action
Rathvilly Tidy Towns have taken to social media to highlight that lights on the N81 at Slaney Bank and up at St Mary's Church are not working at the moment.
These areas are drop off points for the school bus and they are urging those who use the buses to take extra care when crossing the roads.
The Council have been advised and it is expected that the lights will be fixed by the weekend.
