'It would be a travesty if it went any further,' railings decayed at church in Carlow
The railings at St Andrew's Church
Railings at St Andrew's Church in Bagenalstown are "decayed", Cllr Arthur McDonald has claimed.
He was speaking at the November meeting of Carlow County County Council when he highlighted the issue.
Cllr McDonald said: "It would be a travesty if it went any further."
He asked the local authority executives if there was any way of sourcing funding to carry out repair works.
