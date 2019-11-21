Carlow author wins big at Irish Book Awards for third installment in the Aisling series

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling by Kildare's Emer McLysaght and Carlow's Sarah Breen was named the National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards on Wednesday night.

Sarah is from Borris originally and she co-wrote the book with Newbridge native Emer.

This year’s contender Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling, is the third book in the Aisling series. The novels are incredibly popular.