ALERT: Spot flooding in Carlow after heavy downpours but no weather warning in place

There is spot flooding in parts of Carlow after heavy downpours and despite no weather warning in place by Met Éireann for the county, people are advised to exercise caution when travelling.

There is spot flooding just outside the village of Tinryland, motorists be advised.

A Met Éireann weather warning was upgraded to Status Orange for Tipperary and Waterford.

A Status Yellow rain warning had been issued on Tuesday for Wednesday and Thursday but the national forecaster decided to upgrade the level for both counties.

The Status Orange came into effect at 3pm on Wednesday and will remain valid until 6pm on Thursday evening.

"Heavy rain during the period will cause spot flooding. Accumulations in excess of 50mm possible in some parts," Met Éireann has said.

Elsewhere, a Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Kilkenny, Wexford and Cork. it is valid from 3pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday. Spells of heavy rain and areas of spot flooding are also likely in those counties.

According to www.carlowweather.com, charts predicted up to 70mm which brings a real risk of some local flooding.‬