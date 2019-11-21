Decision due on application by Dublin company for 50 houses to be built in Carlow

A decision is due on a planning application for the construction of 50 dwelling units at Tullowbeg, Tullow, Carlow.

The development will comprise of 19 two-storey terraced two bedroom houses and 27 two-storey terraced three-bedroom homes.

The others will be two two-storey semi-detached three bedroom homes and two two-storey semi-detached four bedroom dwellings together with all associated ancillary site works.

This will include: roads, parking, footpaths, landscaping, boundary treatment and services to facilitate the development, with vehicular and pedestrian access from the Carlow Road (R725) via the existing access road located to the west of the subject site, all on a site of circa 1.78ha.

The applicant is Eurkon (Dublin) Ltd and a decision is due by Carlow County Council on November 25.